Pomerene, AZ

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Pomerene

 9 days ago
(POMERENE, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in Pomerene they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Pomerene area went to Benson Fuel at 103 W 4Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.18 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.53, at Love's Travel Stop at 643 S Az-90, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Pomerene area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Benson Fuel

103 W 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.18

Speedway

104 E 4Th St, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.18

Chevron

680 N Ocotillo Rd, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.35

Love's Country Store

640 State Road 90, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.42
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.42

Love's Travel Stop

643 S Az-90, Benson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.48
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

