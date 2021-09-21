Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Pomerene

(POMERENE, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in Pomerene they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Pomerene area went to Benson Fuel at 103 W 4Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.18 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.53, at Love's Travel Stop at 643 S Az-90, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Pomerene area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Benson Fuel 103 W 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Speedway 104 E 4Th St, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Chevron 680 N Ocotillo Rd, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Love's Country Store 640 State Road 90, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.42 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.42

Love's Travel Stop 643 S Az-90, Benson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.48 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.