Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Pomerene
(POMERENE, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.35 depending on where in Pomerene they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Pomerene area went to Benson Fuel at 103 W 4Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.18 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.53, at Love's Travel Stop at 643 S Az-90, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Pomerene area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.42
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.48
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.53
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
