Cook, MN

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Cook

Cook News Flash
 9 days ago
(COOK, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Cook, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cook area went to Spur at 11 S Us-53, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Spur at 11 S Us-53, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Spur

11 S Us-53, Cook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.74
$3.29

Mobil

201 S Us-53, Cook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.24
$--
$3.29

Cenex

320 S Us-53, Cook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.74
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cook News Flash

Cook, MN
With Cook News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

