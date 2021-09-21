Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Cook
(COOK, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Cook, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Cook area went to Spur at 11 S Us-53, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Spur at 11 S Us-53, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.74
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.24
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.24
$3.74
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
