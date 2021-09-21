Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Cook

(COOK, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Cook, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cook area went to Spur at 11 S Us-53, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Spur at 11 S Us-53, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Spur 11 S Us-53, Cook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Mobil 201 S Us-53, Cook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 3.29

Cenex 320 S Us-53, Cook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.