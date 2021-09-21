CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tilden, TX

Local price review shows diesel prices around Tilden

 9 days ago
(TILDEN, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.42 if you’re buying diesel in Tilden, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Tilden area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.87, at Valero at 3093 Sh 16. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Pilot at 3080 N Sh-16.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

3093 Sh 16, Tilden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.87

Pilot

3080 N Sh-16, Tilden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$3.08
$3.38
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

