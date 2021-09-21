Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Middle Brook
(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Middle Brook, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Middle Brook area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at 21 Express at 8776 N Mo-21. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at 21 Express at 8776 N Mo-21.
The average price across the greater Middle Brook area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.24
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0