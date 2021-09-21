CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Brook, MO

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Middle Brook

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Middle Brook, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Middle Brook area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at 21 Express at 8776 N Mo-21. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at 21 Express at 8776 N Mo-21.

The average price across the greater Middle Brook area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

21 Express

8776 N Mo-21, Ironton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99

ZX

Mo-21 N , Pilot Knob
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99

Casey's

223 E Madison St, Ironton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.24
$3.39
$2.99

Clark

222 Pine St, Arcadia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

