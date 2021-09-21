Diesel price update: Atkins's cheapest station

(ATKINS, VA) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Atkins area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Atkins area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1450 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 5522 Lee Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 1450 N Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.28 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

Valero 1083 Va-16, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.71 $ 2.99

Sunoco 7297 Lee Hwy, Rural Retreat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.21

Circle K 5522 Lee Hwy, Atkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.78 $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.