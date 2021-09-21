Diesel price update: Atkins's cheapest station
(ATKINS, VA) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Atkins area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Atkins area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1450 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Circle K at 5522 Lee Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.28
$3.64
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.71
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.78
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
