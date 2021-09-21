Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Tonopah

(TONOPAH, NV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Tonopah they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Tonopah area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.09, at Gasoline Alley at 182 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.19, listed at Texaco at 1500 S Erie St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gasoline Alley 182 N Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ 4.45 $ --

Shell 459 Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 4.79 $ 4.09

Texaco 1500 S Erie St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.