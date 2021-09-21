Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Tonopah
(TONOPAH, NV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Tonopah they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Tonopah area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.09, at Gasoline Alley at 182 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.19, listed at Texaco at 1500 S Erie St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$4.15
$--
$4.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.39
$4.79
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
