Price checks register Arco diesel price, cheapest station
(ARCO, ID) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Arco, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Arco area went to Sinclair at 867 W Grand Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.64 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Mobil at 217 N Front St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Arco area was $3.74, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.60
$3.70
$3.80
$3.64
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.79
$3.89
$3.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
