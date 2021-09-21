Price checks register Arco diesel price, cheapest station

(ARCO, ID) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Arco, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Arco area went to Sinclair at 867 W Grand Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.64 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Mobil at 217 N Front St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Arco area was $3.74, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 867 W Grand Ave, Arco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.60 $ 3.70 $ 3.80 $ 3.64

Mobil 217 N Front St, Arco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.79

Sinclair 216 S Front St, Arco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.