CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arco, ID

Price checks register Arco diesel price, cheapest station

Arco News Beat
Arco News Beat
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kt10Z_0c3Cb04100

(ARCO, ID) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Arco, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Arco area went to Sinclair at 867 W Grand Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.64 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Mobil at 217 N Front St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Arco area was $3.74, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

867 W Grand Ave, Arco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.60
$3.70
$3.80
$3.64

Mobil

217 N Front St, Arco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.79

Sinclair

216 S Front St, Arco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.79
$3.89
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Peninsula Digest

Diesel price check: This is San Mateo's cheapest station

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Portland Report

Price checks register Portland diesel price, cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Arco News Beat

Arco News Beat

Arco, ID
4
Followers
202
Post
577
Views
ABOUT

With Arco News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy