Arkdale diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.05
(ARKDALE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.05 per gallon on diesel were available in the Arkdale area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Arkdale area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Trip at 1610 Wi-13had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CITGO at 1898 Wi-21, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14
The average price across the greater Arkdale area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.84
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.84
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.64
$3.74
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
