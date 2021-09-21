Arkdale diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.05

(ARKDALE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.05 per gallon on diesel were available in the Arkdale area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Arkdale area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Trip at 1610 Wi-13had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CITGO at 1898 Wi-21, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14

The average price across the greater Arkdale area was $3.11, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip 1610 Wi-13, Friendship

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 237 N Main St, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.84 $ 3.09

CITGO 1898 Wi-21, Arkdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.64 $ 3.74 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.