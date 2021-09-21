CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Challis, ID

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Challis

Challis Today
Challis Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gms5N_0c3CayXD00

(CHALLIS, ID) Savings of as much as $0.17 per gallon on diesel were available in the Challis area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Challis area went to Exxon at Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at S&W Junction at 24435 Hwy 93, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon

Main St, Challis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.82

Sinclair

Us-93, Challis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.82

S&W Junction

24435 Hwy 93, Challis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.05
$4.33
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Alameda Daily

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) You could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on diesel in Alameda, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Alameda area went to Valero at 5910 Macarthur Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St, the survey found:
ALAMEDA, CA
Bay Area News Alert

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.04 if you’re buying diesel in San Francisco, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Challis Today

Challis Today

Challis, ID
6
Followers
246
Post
892
Views
ABOUT

With Challis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy