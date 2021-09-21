Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Challis
(CHALLIS, ID) Savings of as much as $0.17 per gallon on diesel were available in the Challis area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Challis area went to Exxon at Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at S&W Junction at 24435 Hwy 93, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.05
$4.33
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
