Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Challis

(CHALLIS, ID) Savings of as much as $0.17 per gallon on diesel were available in the Challis area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Challis area went to Exxon at Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at S&W Junction at 24435 Hwy 93, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.88, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon Main St, Challis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.82

Sinclair Us-93, Challis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.82

S&W Junction 24435 Hwy 93, Challis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ 4.33 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.