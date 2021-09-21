Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Plentywood

(PLENTYWOOD, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Plentywood, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Plentywood area on Tuesday, found that Welcome Stop at 203 Raymond Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kum & Go at 211 E 1St Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Welcome Stop 203 Raymond Rd, Plentywood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Kum & Go 211 E 1St Ave, Plentywood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Cenex 301 W 1St Ave, Plentywood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.