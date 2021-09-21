Diesel: Culbertson's cheapest, according to survey

(CULBERTSON, MT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Culbertson area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Culbertson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Miller Oil at 2006 Us-2. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Oelkers Servicenter at 4 6Th St.

The average price across the greater Culbertson area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Miller Oil 2006 Us-2, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Oelkers Servicenter 4 6Th St, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Sinclair 3 6Th St W, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Val Am 110 6Th St W, Culbertson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.