Mount Nebo diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.00 per gallon
(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mount Nebo area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Mount Nebo area on Tuesday, found that U-Save at Us-19had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.35 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was U-Save at Us-19, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0