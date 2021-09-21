Mount Nebo diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mount Nebo area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Mount Nebo area on Tuesday, found that U-Save at Us-19had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.35 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was U-Save at Us-19, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.35

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

U-Save Us-19, Mount Nebo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.35

Go Mart 2074 Old Mount Nebo Rd, Mount Nebo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Go Mart 701 Broad St, Summersville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.