Local price review shows Clarendon diesel price, cheapest station
(CLARENDON, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Clarendon they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Clarendon area on Tuesday, found that CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89
The average price across the greater Clarendon area was $2.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
