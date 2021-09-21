CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon, TX

Local price review shows Clarendon diesel price, cheapest station

Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0c3Capag00

(CLARENDON, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Clarendon they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Clarendon area on Tuesday, found that CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

The average price across the greater Clarendon area was $2.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CEFCO

302 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

Valero

805 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clarendon Today

Clarendon Today

Clarendon, TX
With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

