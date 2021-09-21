Local price review shows Clarendon diesel price, cheapest station

(CLARENDON, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Clarendon they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Clarendon area on Tuesday, found that CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

The average price across the greater Clarendon area was $2.89, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CEFCO 302 W 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 805 W 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.