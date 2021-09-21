CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, ID

Survey of Kellogg diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Kellogg News Flash
 9 days ago
(KELLOGG, ID) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Kellogg area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kellogg area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 3 E Cameron Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 3 E Cameron Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.59, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco

3 E Cameron Ave, Kellogg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59

76

807 N Division St, Pinehurst
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$4.25
$3.59

76

400 E Mullan Ave, Osburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

With Kellogg News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

