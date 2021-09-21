Survey of Kellogg diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(KELLOGG, ID) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Kellogg area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kellogg area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 3 E Cameron Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 3 E Cameron Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.59, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 3 E Cameron Ave, Kellogg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

76 807 N Division St, Pinehurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 4.25 $ 3.59

76 400 E Mullan Ave, Osburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.