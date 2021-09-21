Survey of Kellogg diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00
(KELLOGG, ID) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Kellogg area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Kellogg area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 3 E Cameron Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 3 E Cameron Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.59, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$4.25
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
