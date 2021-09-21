Thirsty truck? Here's Scooba's cheapest diesel

(SCOOBA, MS) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Scooba, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Scooba area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 17837 Us-45had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Scooba Junction at 17941 Us-45, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.95

The average price across the greater Scooba area was $2.90, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 17837 Us-45, Scooba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.85

Scooba Junction 17941 Us-45, Scooba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.