Scooba, MS

Thirsty truck? Here's Scooba's cheapest diesel

 9 days ago
(SCOOBA, MS) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Scooba, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Scooba area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 17837 Us-45had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Scooba Junction at 17941 Us-45, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.95

The average price across the greater Scooba area was $2.90, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

17837 Us-45, Scooba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.85

Scooba Junction

17941 Us-45, Scooba
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Scooba Digest

Scooba Digest

Scooba, MS
ABOUT

With Scooba Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

