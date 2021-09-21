Thirsty truck? Here's Gila Bend's cheapest diesel

(GILA BEND, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Gila Bend area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Gila Bend area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 710 W Pima Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 820 W Pima St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59

The average price across the greater Gila Bend area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 710 W Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.21 $ 3.53 $ 3.81 $ 3.52

Chevron 623 W Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Love's Travel Stop 820 W Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.59

Shell 942 E Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.