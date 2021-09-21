Thirsty truck? Here's Gila Bend's cheapest diesel
(GILA BEND, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Gila Bend area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Gila Bend area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 710 W Pima Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 820 W Pima St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59
The average price across the greater Gila Bend area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$3.21
$3.53
$3.81
$3.52
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.54
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
