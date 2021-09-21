CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Freeman

 9 days ago
(FREEMAN, SD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.02 in the greater Freeman area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Freeman area went to Stern Oil at 27923 Us-81, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.02 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.04, at Casey's at 1206 E 6Th St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Stern Oil

27923 Us-81, Freeman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.02

Casey's

1206 E 6Th St, Freeman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.04

Cenex

601 S Us-81, Freeman
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

