Price checks register Sundance diesel price, cheapest station
(SUNDANCE, WY) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Sundance, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Sundance area went to Yesway at 522 E Cleveland St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.63, at Conoco at 2723 E Cleveland St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Sundance area was $3.60, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.79
$4.09
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.50
$3.80
$4.10
$3.63
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
