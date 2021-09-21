Price checks register Sundance diesel price, cheapest station

(SUNDANCE, WY) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Sundance, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Sundance area went to Yesway at 522 E Cleveland St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.63, at Conoco at 2723 E Cleveland St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Sundance area was $3.60, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Yesway 522 E Cleveland St, Sundance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.59

Sinclair 504 E Cleveland St, Sundance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.59

Conoco 2723 E Cleveland St, Sundance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 4.10 $ 3.63

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.