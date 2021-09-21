Clark diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.00
(CLARK, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Clark they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Clark area went to Cenex at 100 N Cloud St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.22, at Cenex at 100 N Cloud St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Clark area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.08
$--
$--
$3.22
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.22
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
