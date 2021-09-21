Clark diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(CLARK, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Clark they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Clark area went to Cenex at 100 N Cloud St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.22, at Cenex at 100 N Cloud St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Clark area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cenex 100 N Cloud St, Clark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22 card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Cenex 801 1St Ave E, Clark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.