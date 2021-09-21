CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark, SD

Clark diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Clark Dispatch
Clark Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGbWf_0c3CadFC00

(CLARK, SD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Clark they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Clark area went to Cenex at 100 N Cloud St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.22, at Cenex at 100 N Cloud St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Clark area was $3.22, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cenex

100 N Cloud St, Clark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.08
$--
$--
$3.22
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.22

Cenex

801 1St Ave E, Clark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.08
$--
$--
$3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Clark Dispatch

Clark Dispatch

Clark, SD
10
Followers
241
Post
821
Views
ABOUT

With Clark Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy