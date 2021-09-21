Diesel price update: Montague's cheapest station
(MONTAGUE, MA) You could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on diesel in Montague, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Montague area on Tuesday, found that Irving at 1 Greenfield Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cumberland Farms at 10 Montague City Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.23
$3.33
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.28
$3.48
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.37
$3.72
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.36
$3.56
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
