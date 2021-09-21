Diesel price update: Montague's cheapest station

(MONTAGUE, MA) You could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on diesel in Montague, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Montague area on Tuesday, found that Irving at 1 Greenfield Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cumberland Farms at 10 Montague City Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.02, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Irving 1 Greenfield Rd, South Deerfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.96

Planet 109 Mohawk Trail, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.33 $ 2.97

Cumberland Farms 317 Federal St, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 2.99

Mobil 142 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Irving 223 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.37 $ 3.72 $ 3.02

Cumberland Farms 10 Montague City Rd, Turners Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.36 $ 3.56 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.