Local price review shows diesel prices around Kingsville

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.36 depending on where in Kingsville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.33, at BP at 5551 State Route 193. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2 Love'S Dr.

The average price across the greater Kingsville area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 5551 State Route 193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.26 $ 3.57 $ 3.33 card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.57 $ 3.38

Circle K 5569 Oh-193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.46 $ 3.38

Clark 3312 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.39

Circle K 5758 Main Ave, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.43 $ 3.78 $ 3.39

BP 4000 Park Ave, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.42 $ 3.83 $ 3.42

Speedway 2309 N Ridge E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.