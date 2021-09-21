CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsville, OH

Local price review shows diesel prices around Kingsville

Kingsville Post
Kingsville Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gpbU_0c3Caab100

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.36 depending on where in Kingsville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.33, at BP at 5551 State Route 193. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2 Love'S Dr.

The average price across the greater Kingsville area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP

5551 State Route 193, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.26
$3.57
$3.33
card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.57
$3.38

Circle K

5569 Oh-193, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.46
$3.38

Clark

3312 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.37
$3.67
$3.39

Circle K

5758 Main Ave, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.43
$3.78
$3.39

BP

4000 Park Ave, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.42
$3.83
$3.42

Speedway

2309 N Ridge E, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.41
$3.71
$3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
PHX Sun-Times

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Phoenix area went to Exxon at 3202 E Van Buren St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, the survey found:
PHOENIX, AZ
The Dallasite

Local price review shows diesel prices around Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.57 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Dallas area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 3308 Ft Worth Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.73 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1607 Regal Row, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.3.
DALLAS, TX
Kingsville Post

Kingsville Post

Kingsville, OH
44
Followers
299
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy