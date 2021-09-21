Local price review shows diesel prices around Kingsville
(KINGSVILLE, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.36 depending on where in Kingsville they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.33, at BP at 5551 State Route 193. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2 Love'S Dr.
The average price across the greater Kingsville area was $3.48, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.26
$3.57
$3.33
|card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.57
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.46
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.37
$3.67
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.43
$3.78
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.42
$3.83
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.41
$3.71
$3.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
