Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Springfield stations charging $0.26 extra

(SPRINGFIELD, CO) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Springfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Springfield area went to Valero at 27080 Us-287, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.48 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.74, at Elkhart Coop at 288 W 13Th Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 27080 Us-287, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ 3.48

Loaf 'N Jug 1101 Main St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Elkhart Coop 288 W 13Th Ave, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.