Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Springfield stations charging $0.26 extra
(SPRINGFIELD, CO) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Springfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Springfield area went to Valero at 27080 Us-287, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.48 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.74, at Elkhart Coop at 288 W 13Th Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$--
$--
$3.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.74
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
