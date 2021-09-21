CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, CO

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Springfield stations charging $0.26 extra

Springfield Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25mpaq_0c3CaYmR00

(SPRINGFIELD, CO) Savings of as much as $0.26 per gallon on diesel were available in the Springfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Springfield area went to Valero at 27080 Us-287, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.48 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.74, at Elkhart Coop at 288 W 13Th Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

27080 Us-287, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.38
$--
$--
$3.48

Loaf 'N Jug

1101 Main St, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.38
$--
$--
$3.49

Elkhart Coop

288 W 13Th Ave, Springfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
