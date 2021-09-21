Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Siren

(SIREN, WI) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Siren area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Siren area went to Marathon at 24184 Wi-35, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.1 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.1, at Marathon at 24184 Wi-35, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Siren area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 24184 Wi-35, Siren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 3.10

Fourwinds Express 7389 Airport Rd, Siren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.