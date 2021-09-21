CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeffersonville, OH

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jCJ7_0c3CaQid00

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Jeffersonville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jeffersonville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.45, at Speedway at 11584 Allen Rd Nw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.61, listed at Flying J at 9935 Oh-41 .

The average price across the greater Jeffersonville area was $3.54, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway

11584 Allen Rd Nw, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.62
$3.45

Shell

220 State St, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.55
$3.95
$3.49

Love's Travel Stop

13023 Us-35, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.54
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.59

Flying J

9935 Oh-41 , Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.06
$--
$--
$3.55
card
card$3.06
$3.50
$3.87
$3.61

Shell

12320 Old Us Rte 35 Nw, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.55

BP

12403 Us Highway 35 Nw, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.42
$4.02
$3.55
card
card$2.99
$3.42
$4.02
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Manhattan Echo

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Manhattan area went to Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:
MANHATTAN, NY
Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
42
Followers
307
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy