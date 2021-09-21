Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Jeffersonville
(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Jeffersonville area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Jeffersonville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.45, at Speedway at 11584 Allen Rd Nw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.61, listed at Flying J at 9935 Oh-41 .
The average price across the greater Jeffersonville area was $3.54, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.32
$3.62
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.55
$3.95
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.54
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.06
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.06
$3.50
$3.87
$3.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.42
$4.02
$3.55
|card
card$2.99
$3.42
$4.02
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0