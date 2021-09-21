Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Jeffersonville

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Jeffersonville area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jeffersonville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.45, at Speedway at 11584 Allen Rd Nw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.61, listed at Flying J at 9935 Oh-41 .

The average price across the greater Jeffersonville area was $3.54, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway 11584 Allen Rd Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.45

Shell 220 State St, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.49

Love's Travel Stop 13023 Us-35, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.54 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.59

Flying J 9935 Oh-41 , Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.06 $ 3.50 $ 3.87 $ 3.61

Shell 12320 Old Us Rte 35 Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

BP 12403 Us Highway 35 Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.42 $ 4.02 $ 3.55 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.42 $ 4.02 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.