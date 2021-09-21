Simmesport diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.06
(SIMMESPORT, LA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.06 if you’re buying diesel in Simmesport, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Simmesport area on Tuesday, found that Texaco at 15972 La-1had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 16137 La-1, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.05
The average price across the greater Simmesport area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0