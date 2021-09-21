CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Simmesport, LA

Simmesport diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.06

Simmesport Updates
Simmesport Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0c3CaMQx00

(SIMMESPORT, LA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.06 if you’re buying diesel in Simmesport, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Simmesport area on Tuesday, found that Texaco at 15972 La-1had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 16137 La-1, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.05

The average price across the greater Simmesport area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco

15972 La-1, Simmesport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$2.99

Shell

16137 La-1, Simmesport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Dallasite

Dallas diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.54 savings at cheapest station

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.54 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Dallas area went to Murphy USA at 1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 3128 Mckinney Ave Suite A, the survey found:
DALLAS, TX
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.90

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
Simmesport Updates

Simmesport Updates

Simmesport, LA
38
Followers
257
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Simmesport Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy