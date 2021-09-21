Milford diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.03

(MILFORD, ME) You could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on diesel in Milford, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Milford area went to CITGO at 19 Stillwater Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.32 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Irving at 2 Stillwater Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CITGO 19 Stillwater Ave, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.32

Shell 12 Main Rd, Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.34

Alltown 103 Park St, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.34

Irving 2 Stillwater Ave, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.