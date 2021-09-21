Milford diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.03
(MILFORD, ME) You could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on diesel in Milford, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Milford area went to CITGO at 19 Stillwater Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.32 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at Irving at 2 Stillwater Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.34, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.46
$3.76
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.89
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.85
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
