CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stratford, TX

Diesel price update: Stratford's cheapest station

Stratford Times
Stratford Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okaMT_0c3CaKfV00

(STRATFORD, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Stratford they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Stratford area went to Valero at 10 S Maple St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Pilot at 100 S Poplar St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

10 S Maple St, Stratford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.90
$3.05
$2.89

Toot'n Totum

119 E Texas Ave, Stratford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.89

Pilot

100 S Poplar St, Stratford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.08
$3.33
$3.29
card
card$2.79
$3.08
$3.33
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Peninsula Digest

Diesel price check: This is San Mateo's cheapest station

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Stratford Times

Stratford Times

Stratford, TX
1
Followers
280
Post
419
Views
ABOUT

With Stratford Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy