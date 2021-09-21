Diesel price update: Stratford's cheapest station
(STRATFORD, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.40 depending on where in Stratford they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Stratford area went to Valero at 10 S Maple St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Pilot at 100 S Poplar St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$2.90
$3.05
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.08
$3.33
$3.29
|card
card$2.79
$3.08
$3.33
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
