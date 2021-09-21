CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairplay, CO

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Fairplay

Fairplay News Watch
Fairplay News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2Bp8_0c3CaJmm00

(FAIRPLAY, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.13 in the greater Fairplay area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairplay area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 379 Us-285had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.56 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 21970 Us-285, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.62, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

379 Us-285, Fairplay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$4.03
$4.56
$3.56

Exxon

21970 Us-285, Fairplay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

