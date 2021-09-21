Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Fairplay

(FAIRPLAY, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.13 in the greater Fairplay area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairplay area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 379 Us-285had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.56 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 21970 Us-285, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.62, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 379 Us-285, Fairplay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.03 $ 4.56 $ 3.56

Exxon 21970 Us-285, Fairplay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.