CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calais, ME

Diesel price check: This is Calais's cheapest station

Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0c3CaIu300

(CALAIS, ME) You could be saving up to $134.71 per gallon on diesel in Calais, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Calais area on Tuesday, found that Irving at 175 North Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Ultramar at 9316 Route 3, which listed a per-gallon price of $138.0

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $48.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Irving

175 North St, Calais
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.49
$3.84
$3.29

Irving

32 Houlton Rd, Baileyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.56
$3.94
$3.34

Ultramar

9316 Route 3, St Stephen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$139.90
$--
$--
$138.00

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:17 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.04 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Portland Report

Price checks register Portland diesel price, cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Peninsula Digest

Diesel price check: This is San Mateo's cheapest station

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
The Alameda Daily

Price checks register Alameda diesel price, cheapest station

(ALAMEDA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Alameda area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Alameda area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Valero at 5910 Macarthur Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St.
ALAMEDA, CA
Calais Dispatch

Calais Dispatch

Calais, ME
19
Followers
282
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Calais Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy