(RONDA, NC) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Ronda area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ronda area on Tuesday, found that Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sheetz 401 Cc Camp Rd, Elkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.