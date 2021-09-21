Byers diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon
(BYERS, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Byers they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Byers area went to Sinclair at 527 Us-36, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Conoco at 56491 E Colfax Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Byers area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.56
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.95
$4.30
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
