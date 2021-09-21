Byers diesel price check shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

(BYERS, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Byers they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Byers area went to Sinclair at 527 Us-36, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Conoco at 56491 E Colfax Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Byers area was $3.44, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 527 Us-36, Byers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Gasamat 56920 E Colfax Ave, Strasburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Conoco 56491 E Colfax Ave, Strasburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ 4.30 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.