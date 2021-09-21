CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritzville, WA

Diesel lookout: $0.30 savings at cheapest Ritzville station

 9 days ago
(RITZVILLE, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Ritzville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Ritzville area went to Texaco at 1508 W 1St Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Love's Travel Stop at 1370 N Wa-261, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.75, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco

1508 W 1St Ave, Ritzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.59

Exxon

102 W Galbreath Way, Ritzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.87
$--
$3.66

Love's Travel Stop

1370 N Wa-261, Ritzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$4.05
$4.35
$3.84
card
card$3.75
$4.05
$4.35
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

