Diesel lookout: $0.30 savings at cheapest Ritzville station

(RITZVILLE, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.30 depending on where in Ritzville they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Ritzville area went to Texaco at 1508 W 1St Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Love's Travel Stop at 1370 N Wa-261, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.75, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Texaco 1508 W 1St Ave, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Exxon 102 W Galbreath Way, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ -- $ 3.66

Love's Travel Stop 1370 N Wa-261, Ritzville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 4.35 $ 3.84 card card $ 3.75 $ 4.05 $ 4.35 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.