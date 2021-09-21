CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey of Beulah diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.10

 9 days ago
(BEULAH, ND) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Beulah area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Beulah area went to Cenex at 1600 Nd-49 N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at ARCO at 200 Nd-49 S, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Beulah area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex

1600 Nd-49 N, Beulah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$3.58
$3.09

ARCO

200 Nd-49 S, Beulah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

