Survey of Beulah diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(BEULAH, ND) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Beulah area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Beulah area went to Cenex at 1600 Nd-49 N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at ARCO at 200 Nd-49 S, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Beulah area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$3.58
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
