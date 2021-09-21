CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Claus, IN

Santa Claus diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.24 savings at cheapest station

Santa Claus Voice
Santa Claus Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0c3CaDUQ00

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Santa Claus, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Santa Claus area went to Casey's at 4 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Patriot Station at 6957 In-62, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Santa Claus area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

4 S Main St, Dale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.15

Casey's

472 E Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19

Marathon

1450 W Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.25

Patriot Station

6957 In-62, Mariah Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.39
$3.59
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Dallasite

Dallas diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.54 savings at cheapest station

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.54 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Dallas area went to Murphy USA at 1545 N Cockrell Hill Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.75 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 3128 Mckinney Ave Suite A, the survey found:
DALLAS, TX
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.90

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.40

(FORT WORTH, TX) You could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on diesel in Fort Worth, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Fort Worth area on Tuesday, found that Texaco at 2616 Jacksboro Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.69 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 3601 Ih-30, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09.
FORT WORTH, TX
Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus, IN
26
Followers
311
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy