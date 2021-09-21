Santa Claus diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.24 savings at cheapest station

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Santa Claus, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Santa Claus area went to Casey's at 4 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Patriot Station at 6957 In-62, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Santa Claus area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 4 S Main St, Dale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Casey's 472 E Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Marathon 1450 W Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Patriot Station 6957 In-62, Mariah Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.