Santa Claus diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.24 savings at cheapest station
(SANTA CLAUS, IN) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Santa Claus, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Santa Claus area went to Casey's at 4 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Patriot Station at 6957 In-62, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Santa Claus area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.59
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.39
$3.59
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
