Thirsty truck? Here's Fountain City's cheapest diesel
(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Fountain City they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Fountain City area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Trip at 7020 Mn-61 W had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 7020 Mn-61 W , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.18
The average price across the greater Fountain City area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0