(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Fountain City they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fountain City area on Tuesday, found that Kwik Trip at 7020 Mn-61 W had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.18 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 7020 Mn-61 W , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.18

The average price across the greater Fountain City area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kwik Trip 7020 Mn-61 W , Goodview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.