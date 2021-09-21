CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.14 per gallon

Warren Post
Warren Post
 9 days ago
(WARREN, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.14 depending on where in Warren they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Warren area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 11707 Us-69had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 11560 Us-69 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.82, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon

11707 Us-69, Warren
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.75

Chevron

11560 Us-69 S, Warren
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Warren Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

