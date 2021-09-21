Warren diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.14 per gallon
(WARREN, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.14 depending on where in Warren they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Warren area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 11707 Us-69had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 11560 Us-69 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.82, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
