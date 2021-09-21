Warren diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.14 per gallon

(WARREN, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.14 depending on where in Warren they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Warren area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 11707 Us-69had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 11560 Us-69 S, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.82, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 11707 Us-69, Warren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.75

Chevron 11560 Us-69 S, Warren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.