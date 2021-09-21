Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Grand Marais
(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Grand Marais area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Grand Marais area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Holiday at 3 W Mn-61. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Calumet at 18 1St Ave W.
The average price across the greater Grand Marais area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$3.49
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$3.38
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
