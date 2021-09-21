Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Grand Marais

(GRAND MARAIS, MN) Savings of as much as $0.20 per gallon on diesel were available in the Grand Marais area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Grand Marais area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Holiday at 3 W Mn-61. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.38, listed at Calumet at 18 1St Ave W.

The average price across the greater Grand Marais area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Holiday 3 W Mn-61, Grand Marais

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.18

Marathon 110 1St Ave E, Grand Marais

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Calumet 18 1St Ave W, Grand Marais

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.