Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Ellis
(ELLIS, KS) Savings of as much as $0.44 per gallon on diesel were available in the Ellis area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Ellis area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Co-op at 208 E 10Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 200 Washington St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.38
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.69
$3.43
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
