CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellis, KS

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Ellis

Ellis Journal
Ellis Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fliaN_0c3Ca92l00

(ELLIS, KS) Savings of as much as $0.44 per gallon on diesel were available in the Ellis area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ellis area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Co-op at 208 E 10Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 200 Washington St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Co-op

208 E 10Th St, Ellis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Love's Travel Stop

200 Washington St, Ellis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.38
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.69
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Ellis, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Gas, KS
Local
Kansas Business
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Co Op#Love S Travel Stop
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Ellis Journal

Ellis Journal

Ellis, KS
13
Followers
285
Post
845
Views
ABOUT

With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy