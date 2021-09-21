Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Ellis

(ELLIS, KS) Savings of as much as $0.44 per gallon on diesel were available in the Ellis area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ellis area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Co-op at 208 E 10Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.43, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 200 Washington St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Co-op 208 E 10Th St, Ellis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 200 Washington St, Ellis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.38 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.