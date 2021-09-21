Local price review shows diesel prices around Lutcher
(LUTCHER, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Lutcher area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lutcher area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Shell at 1779 La-3125. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Shell at 1779 La-3125.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
