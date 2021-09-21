CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lutcher, LA

Local price review shows diesel prices around Lutcher

Lutcher Digest
Lutcher Digest
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5eee_0c3Ca8A200

(LUTCHER, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Lutcher area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lutcher area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Shell at 1779 La-3125. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Shell at 1779 La-3125.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

1779 La-3125, Gramercy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$2.95

Marathon

935 La-641, Gramercy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PHX Sun-Times

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Phoenix area went to Exxon at 3202 E Van Buren St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, the survey found:
PHOENIX, AZ
The Dallasite

Local price review shows diesel prices around Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.57 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Dallas area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 3308 Ft Worth Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.73 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1607 Regal Row, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.3.
DALLAS, TX
Lutcher Digest

Lutcher Digest

Lutcher, LA
23
Followers
304
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy