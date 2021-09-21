Freer diesel prices: $0.14/gallon savings at Freer's cheapest station

(FREER, TX) Savings of as much as $0.14 per gallon on diesel were available in the Freer area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Freer area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Valero at 322 S Norton Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at 76 at 116 E Riley St.

The average price across the greater Freer area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 322 S Norton Ave, Freer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ -- $ 2.85

76 116 E Riley St, Freer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.