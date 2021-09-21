Paden City diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.36 per gallon

(PADEN CITY, WV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.36 in the greater Paden City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Paden City area on Tuesday, found that Walmart at 1142 S Bridge Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.03 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 40019 Old Route 7, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart 1142 S Bridge St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.03

Speedway 132 N Wv-2, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.39 $ 3.03

Certified Vine St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Go Mart 707 N 4Th St, Paden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Amoco 645 3Rd St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.57 $ 3.05

BP 312 North St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.