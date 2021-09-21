Paden City diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.36 per gallon
(PADEN CITY, WV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.36 in the greater Paden City area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Paden City area on Tuesday, found that Walmart at 1142 S Bridge Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.03 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 40019 Old Route 7, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.18
$3.48
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.39
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.57
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
