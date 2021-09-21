Local price review shows Crouse diesel price, cheapest station

(CROUSE, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Crouse they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Crouse area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 471 N Generals Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 1899 Gastonia Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Crouse area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy Express 471 N Generals Blvd, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.08

Shell 401 W Main St Ext, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 1404 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Mobil 1627 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

RaceWay 1913 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Ingles 2130 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.