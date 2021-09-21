Local price review shows Crouse diesel price, cheapest station
(CROUSE, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Crouse they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Crouse area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 471 N Generals Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 1899 Gastonia Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
The average price across the greater Crouse area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.03
$3.38
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.16
$3.46
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0