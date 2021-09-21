CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baudette, MN

Price check: Diesel prices around Baudette

Baudette Daily
Baudette Daily
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OrySh_0c3Ca2rg00

(BAUDETTE, MN) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Baudette, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Baudette area went to Shell at 108 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Shell at 108 Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

108 Main St, Baudette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.09
$--
$3.39

Cenex

509 Main St W, Baudette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.39

Cenex

903 Main St W, Baudette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.09
$3.09
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

