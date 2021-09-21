Diesel price update: Fosston's cheapest station

(FOSSTON, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Fosston, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fosston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at Cenex at 511 First St W. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.17, listed at Cenex at 511 First St W.

The average price across the greater Fosston area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex 511 First St W, Fosston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.