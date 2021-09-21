CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamberlain, SD

Survey of Chamberlain diesel prices shows where to save $0.25 per gallon

 9 days ago
(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Chamberlain, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Chamberlain area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 2001 E King Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 101 E Sd-16, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

2001 E King St, Chamberlain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.34
$--
$3.04
card
card$2.94
$3.34
$--
$3.04

Clark

1000 E Sd-16, Oacoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.08
$3.44
$3.15

Shell

101 E Sd-16, Oacoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29

Phillips 66

100 E Sd-16, Oacoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

