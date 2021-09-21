Survey of Chamberlain diesel prices shows where to save $0.25 per gallon
(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Chamberlain, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Chamberlain area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 2001 E King Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 101 E Sd-16, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.94
$3.34
$--
$3.04
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.08
$3.44
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
