Survey of Chamberlain diesel prices shows where to save $0.25 per gallon

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.25 if you’re buying diesel in Chamberlain, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Chamberlain area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 2001 E King Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 101 E Sd-16, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 2001 E King St, Chamberlain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.04

Clark 1000 E Sd-16, Oacoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.08 $ 3.44 $ 3.15

Shell 101 E Sd-16, Oacoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Phillips 66 100 E Sd-16, Oacoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.