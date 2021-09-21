CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Town, ND

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in New Town

New Town News Flash
 9 days ago
(NEW TOWN, ND) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in New Town they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater New Town area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Van Hook Travel Center at 8258 39Th St Nw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Cenex at 712 1St St N.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Van Hook Travel Center

8258 39Th St Nw, New Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$3.58
$3.19

Cenex

712 1St St N, New Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.24

Cenex

99 Coop St, New Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

New Town, ND
