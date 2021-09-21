Limon diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.34 per gallon
(LIMON, CO) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Limon, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Limon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.65, at Sinclair at 2380 6Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Phillips 66 at 2200 9Th St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.74, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.50
$--
$--
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
|card
card$3.39
$3.83
$4.22
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$3.77
$4.17
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
