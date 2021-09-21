Limon diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.34 per gallon

(LIMON, CO) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Limon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Limon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.65, at Sinclair at 2380 6Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Phillips 66 at 2200 9Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.74, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 2380 6Th St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.65

Sinclair 201 E Main St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Flying J 2495 Williams Ave, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.83 $ 4.22 $ --

Phillips 66 2200 9Th St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.77 $ 4.17 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.