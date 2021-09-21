CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limon, CO

Limon diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.34 per gallon

 9 days ago
(LIMON, CO) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Limon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Limon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.65, at Sinclair at 2380 6Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Phillips 66 at 2200 9Th St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.74, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

2380 6Th St, Limon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.65

Sinclair

201 E Main St, Limon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.50
$--
$--
$3.65

Flying J

2495 Williams Ave, Limon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
card
card$3.39
$3.83
$4.22
$--

Phillips 66

2200 9Th St, Limon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$3.77
$4.17
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Limon Post

Limon Post

Limon, CO
9
Followers
285
Post
766
Views
ABOUT

With Limon Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

