Ozona diesel price check shows where to save $0.02 per gallon

(OZONA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.02 per gallon on diesel were available in the Ozona area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ozona area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.23, at Sunoco at 1206 Ave E. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Valero at 504 E 14Th St.

The average price across the greater Ozona area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 1206 Ave E, Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.80 $ 3.23

Valero 504 E 14Th St, Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.