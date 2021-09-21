Ozona diesel price check shows where to save $0.02 per gallon
(OZONA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.02 per gallon on diesel were available in the Ozona area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Ozona area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.23, at Sunoco at 1206 Ave E. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Valero at 504 E 14Th St.
The average price across the greater Ozona area was $3.24, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.80
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
