Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Beaver

(BEAVER, UT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Beaver, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Beaver area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 215 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 653 W 1400 N, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19

The average price across the greater Beaver area was $3.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 215 N Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.79

Sinclair 1035 N Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Flying J 653 W 1400 N, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.