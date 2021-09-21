CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, UT

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Beaver

Beaver Journal
Beaver Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJqDL_0c3CZt5700

(BEAVER, UT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Beaver, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Beaver area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 215 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 653 W 1400 N, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19

The average price across the greater Beaver area was $3.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

215 N Main St, Beaver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.29
$3.79

Sinclair

1035 N Main St, Beaver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79

Flying J

653 W 1400 N, Beaver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

