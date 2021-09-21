Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Beaver
(BEAVER, UT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.40 if you’re buying diesel in Beaver, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Beaver area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 215 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 653 W 1400 N, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19
The average price across the greater Beaver area was $3.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$4.29
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$4.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
