Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Hagerstown
(HAGERSTOWN, IN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Hagerstown area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hagerstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Speedway at 1589 In-1. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Speedway at 1589 In-1.
The average price across the greater Hagerstown area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
