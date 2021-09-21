Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Hagerstown

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Hagerstown area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hagerstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Speedway at 1589 In-1. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Speedway at 1589 In-1.

The average price across the greater Hagerstown area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway 1589 In-1, Cambridge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

BP 1534 N State Rd, Cambridge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.